Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the former planned the rebellion when she was immobile after undergoing surgery. In the first part of his interview with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in party mouthpiece Saamana released on Tuesday, Thackeray also alleged that BJP wanted to finish his party and sever its ties with his family. Maintaining that the alliance with NCP and Congress was not a mistake, he contended that the rebels won't be able to erase the 'betrayal' tag even if they become Ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

Here are key excerpts from the interview:

Compares rebels to 'rotten leaves'

"Shiv Sena will win the legal battle as well as the battle on the streets. Those who betrayed us and split the party should seek votes by putting the photo of their fathers. Don't seek votes by putting the photo of Shiv Sena's father. What didn't Shiv Sena give you?"

"The rotten leaves are falling. They were blooming because they got everything from the tree. These leaves are falling despite getting everything from the tree. They are trying to show how bare the tree has become. But on the second day, the gardener comes, dumps the leaves into the garbage bin and takes them away."

'Shinde involved in anti-party activities when I was unable to move'

"My first surgery was successful. 7-8 days later, the doctor told me that Uddhav Ji, you have to climb the stairs tomorrow. That's why, I was mentally prepared to climb the stairs. When I woke up in the morning, I had a cramp in my neck and there was no movement below my neck. I became immovable. I had a blood clot. Thankfully, the doctors were present on the spot. I am sitting with you today because I was operated on in the 'golden hour'."

"When I was not able to move after my surgery, activities were going in that period. This painful truth will remain with me throughout my life. I had given him (Eknath Shinde) the responsibility for managing the party and the number two post. I had reposed faith in you for managing the party, but you betrayed my trust. At that time, you were involved in anti-party activities."

'I don't run this party professionally, view party as my family'

"What had we left when BJP broke the alliance in 2014? We left nothing and we haven't left Hindutva today also. Many people thought that Shiv Sena will be finished when it was sitting in the opposition in a phase. We contested alone and won 63 seats."

"Everything would have honourably panned out if BJP did what it has done now as per what was conveyed to me. The need to tour the country wouldn't have arisen. I don't have concrete information but I have heard that thousands of crores of rupees were spent. The cost of the plane, and hotel is extra."

The Hindutva question

"They are asking what is the difference between our Hindutva and the Hindutva of BJP. Shiv Sena played politics to strengthen Hindutva. But they used Hindutva to strengthen their politics."

"Show me one decision taken when I was the CM due to which Hindutva was in peril. We are building a Maharashtra Bhavan? Is this not linked to Hindutva? You decide. I visited Ayodhya before becoming the CM. You were there with me. I went to Ayodhya even after becoming the CM. I didn't care about anyone."

'MVA wouldn't be born if...'

"The entire Maharahtra which includes Thane and Mumbai are waiting for elections. That's why I feel that there should be a law which deals with the formation of an alliance with two parties, three parties and so forth. But make public the agreement as to the seat-sharing formula, aim and agenda."

"BJP and I had agreed on the CM post. They disagreed with it earlier but implemented it now. That would have been known to the public earlier. Second, that's why I wouldn't have been compelled to do what I did after the elections. So, Maha Vikas Aghadi wouldn't have come into existence."

EC case

"I still have faith in the Constitution of the country. I don't believe that robbery is taking place everywhere. Otherwise, you will have to erase the sentence 'Satyameva Jayate' and add two new phrases- 'Asatyameva Jayate' and 'Sattameva Jayate. People will not tolerate if you are going to resort to 'Sattameva Jayate'."

Whether accepting the CM post was wrong

"If I made him (Eknath Shinde) the CM then, he would have done something different. For, his hunger doesn't satiate. He wants the CM post and now wants to be the Shiv Sena president too? He is comparing himself with the Shiv Sena supremo? This is demonic ambition. This is greed."

Clarion call

"Balasaheb made ordinary people extraordinary and that is the strength of Shiv Sena. Now, it is time to create extraordinary people from ordinary people once again. That's why I appeal to all Shiv Sainiks, mothers, sisters and brothers, wake up again. Let us make ordinary people extraordinary. It was my mistake to strengthen these ordinary people."