Eknath Shinde Posters In Maharashtra Laud Rebel Leader For 'carrying Balasaheb's Legacy'

In a recent update pertaining to the high-octane political drama in Maharashtra, rebel leader Eknath Shinde's supporters have positioned posters in many locations across the state including in Thane and Nashik. According to the posters, the rebel neta's supporters were proud of Shinde, who, according to them, carried forward the legacy of 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb and Anand Dighe', who run 'Hindutvadi Shiv Sena'. Posters were placed in many areas including Ghodbunder road in Thane city.

Earlier on Thursday, Shiv Sena rebels declared Eknath Shinde as their group leader and pledged support and vested absolute powers on him to take any decision on their behalf. Shinde addressed a meeting held in a five-star hotel in Guwahati and conveyed a message of political one-upmanship against Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena.

Furthermore, a letter was sent to Maharashtra Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal by the 37 rebel Shiv Sena legislators who are camping in Guwahati, reaffirming that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in the legislature.

Uddhav Thackeray ready to vacate CM post

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the recent political developments unfolding in Maharashtra and stated that he was ready to relinquish his responsibilities as the Chief Minister if the rebels wanted him to.

In his Facebook Live interaction, Uddhav Thackeray said, “If any of my MLA says that they don’t want me to be the chief minister, I am ready to resign. I am not someone who will fight for a chair".

Thackeray said he was not someone who will fight for the chair and so invited Shinde and other rebels to come back to Mumbai and have direct talks with him over the issues.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and some Independent MLAs who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat, left for Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday. With Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the government, this is now a full-blown crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

