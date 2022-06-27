Last Updated:

Eknath Shinde Rebelling Due To Backing Of Some 'powerful Force', Claims NCP's Khadse

NCP MLC Eknath Khadse has claimed that some "powerful force" is working behind the sudden rebellion of Eknath Shinde and the name will be out soon.

In the latest statement over Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's open rebellion against the party, newly-elected Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC, Eknath Khadse has now claimed that some "powerful force" is working behind the sudden rebellion and is further triggering instability in the entire state. 

Addressing a press conference in Thane on Sunday, the NCP MLC, a former BJP leader Eknath Khadse reacted over the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra and said the Eknath Shinde has gone against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray due to some "political force" backing the dissidents further claiming that the identity of this force will be out in the coming days. 

He also added that he has never witnessed such a volatile situation in the state in his 40-year-long political career. 

"Rebellion is an internal issue of the Sena. However, there is surely some powerful force supporting Shinde. He will not take such a bold step without powerful backing. I have not seen such instability in the state in my 40-year career," Khadse said.

These comments come at a time when Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has launched an open agitation against the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra demanding CM Uddhav Thackeray break the government coalition with the NCP and Congress and further join the BJP. 

Eknath Shinde moves SC over disqualification notices

Concerning the same, Eknath Shinde has now also moved the Supreme Court of India seeking a stay on the disqualification notices issued against the rebels and the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as Legislative Party leader. 

In the meantime, while the SC is scheduled to hear the plea at 10:30 AM, Eknath Shinde has also called a crucial meeting at 2 pm to discuss his future course of action. On the other hand, several Shinde supporters are also geared up to hold a power show at Thane's Anand Ashram on Monday. 

Maharashtra Guv writes to state DGP and Mumbai CP; demands security for Eknath Shinde camp

Amid the ongoing turmoil, MLA Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray twice over the phone, ANI reported on Monday. He discussed the recent political situation in the state and further also asked Thackeray about his health as the latter was discharged from the hospital just a day before. 

 

