As the political crisis in Maharashtra gets bigger, rebel Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday wrote to the Deputy Speaker, challenging the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena's Legislature party leader. This comes a day after Shinde was replaced with Ajay Choudhary as the party's legislative group leader for the state Assembly. This decision was taken after a crucial meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the same day.

In his letter to the Deputy speaker, Shinde has stated, "Today through media report, it has come to our knowledge that there was a meeting of the members of Shiv Sena Legislature Party called without any notice of the said meeting given to any of us including the existing leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party. It has come to our knowledge that only 16 MLAs out of 55 MLAs of our legislature party attended the said unauthorised meeting and passed a resolution to remove Mr. Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. It is pertinent to note that the said meeting was without any notice and without the quorum and without following the due procedure."

"We state that 16 out of 55 MLAs could not have appointed a new leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party in as much as the requirement of even quorum was not met. It has come to our knowledge that Mr. Ajay Choudhary has been unauthorisedly stated to have been appointed as a leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party. We have, today, unanimously passed a resolution resolving that that the said resolution dated 21.06.2022 passed at 12:30 pm appointing Mr. Ajay Choudhary is void as being without jurisdiction and the same is illegal and inoperative," his letter added.

Moments earlier, Shinde responded to the 5 PM ultimatum by the Shiv Sena, calling it 'legally unconstitutional'. Issuing his first response on Twitter, Eknath Shinde called the letter issued by Shiv Sena's whip Sunil Prabhu 'invalid'. This comes after Sena issued an ultimatum to all rebel MLAs and asked them to be present in the Legislative meeting today at 5 PM, or face expulsion. "Shiv Sena MLA Shri Bharat Gogavale has been appointed as the Chief Representative of the Shiv Sena Legislature. The reason is that the orders issued by Mr. Sunil Prabhu regarding today's meeting of MLAs are legally invalid," his tweet read.

Meanwhile, 34 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena have signed a resolution under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, expressing their discontent with the party, and demanding to retain Shinde as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature party. Copies of the letter have been sent to the Governor, the Deputy Speaker and the Vidhan Sabha secretary. The MLAs reaffirmed that "Eknath Shinde, who was appointed as the Leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party on 31.10.2019, is and continues to be the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislature Party of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly."

These developments come hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dropped a mega hint on his Twitter suggesting that the Maharashtra Government may be moving towards dissolving the state assembly. Posting a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut wrote, "The journey of political developments in Maharashtra (moving) towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha..." This suggests that the Uddhav Thackery-led government may dissolve the assembly as its numbers slip into a minority.

Maharashtra Political Crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today, who have been asked to stay put in Mumbai. Shiv Sena has lodged its dwindling 12 MLAs at St Regis in the city. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to reign in the crisis.