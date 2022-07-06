Eknath Shinde Recalls What PM Modi Told Him On Becoming CM; Jibes Uddhav Thackeray

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Wednesday, Eknath Shinde delved into the circumstances that led to his assuming charge as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. According to him, 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 other legislators of MVA decided to rebel and temporarily leave Maharashtra as they were unsuccessful in convincing the party leadership to address the overwhelming dominance of NCP and Congress in the alliance and the sidelining of issues pertaining to Hindutva. On this occasion, he also revealed what PM Modi told him about forging ties with BJP and forming a government in the state.

Eknath Shinde remarked, "If 50 MLAs of the MVA- 40 us (Shiv Sainiks) and 10 others take such a stance, there must be a big reason. Nobody takes such a decision because of some small reason. It is necessary to introspect. When Shiv Sena contested the elections with BJP in 2019, the government was formed with Congress and NCP. Because of this, we were not able to take any decision whenever issues related to Hindutva such as Savarkar, Mumbai bomb blast, or Dawood came up. Our 50 MLAs were facing a lot of difficulties in their constituencies as our allies were trying to strengthen their candidates who were defeated."

"There was a perception among the public that BJP goes to any extent to grab power. But it has told the people of the country that these 50 persons have adopted the position of Hindutva, they have taken an ideological position and their agenda is of development and Hindutva and so, we should support them. They supported us despite having more MLAs. They backed me as the CM and PM Narendra Modi told me that take the state forward, propel the state on the path of development and carry out development projects in the state. The Central government and I am backing you with full strength," the Maharashtra CM added.

#WATCH | We held discussions (with Uddhav Thackeray) several times that we aren't getting any benefit from Maha Vikas Aghadi. Despite our party's CM, we came at no.4 in Nagar Panchayat(polls)...We tried but we didn't succeed(in making him understand): Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/xtk18LY1lX — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

'Our decision is valid'

Taking a veiled dig at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray over his repeated reference to the fact that he drove an autorickshaw in his early years, Shinde quipped, "The autorickshaw has left the Mercedes behind". Hailing Devendra Fadnavis for accepting the post of Deputy CM with a "big heart", he also predicted that the alliance of his Sena faction and BJP will win over 200 seats in the next Assembly polls. He also exuded confidence in winning the cases pending before the Supreme Court that can potentially decide the fate of his government.