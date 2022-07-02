As the Palghar lynching victims' wait for justice continues even today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reflected on the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's handling of this case. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Friday, Shinde revealed that some of the rebels had tried to correct the MVA's approach towards this matter but in vain. At the same time, he affirmed that such mistakes won't be repeated during his tenure as the CM. Shinde was in charge of the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the previous government.

Eknath Shinde told Republic TV, "We tried to correct the mistakes. But we were not successful. But now, such mistakes will not happen in our government". A day before the collapse of the MVA government, BJP MLA Ram Kadam had attributed the rebellion in Shiv Sena to the "curse of the Palghar Sadhus". Taking to Twitter on June 29, he opined, "Our Sadhus in Palghar were killed cruelly and barbarously. Those who did not hear their screams are crying now today- 'Save us, save us'. Call it a turn of time or punishment for their crime, today no one is left to listen to them (the Sena leadership)".

In his first interview as Maharashtra Chief Minister, @mieknathshinde tells Republic, 'We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray and we are MLAs of Shiv Sena'

What is the Palghar lynching case?

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16, 2020, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls.

Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. However, some videos emerged that showed police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons.

This came in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum. Subsequently, 18 police personnel found negligent in preventing the crime were punished and charge sheets were filed against 126 accused persons. In April this year, the Bombay High Court granted bail to 10 accused, holding that video footage and still photographs from the crime spot did not show them being “overtly” violent.