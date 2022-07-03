Eknath Shinde Reinstated As Leader Of Shiv Sena Legislature Party; Ajay Choudhary Removed

After a week-long drama, through an official communication, it was informed that the appointment of Ajay Choudhary has been revoked, and Eknath Shinde has been reinstated as the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

"This has been done acting on the objection raised by you via a letter dated June 22, 2022," read the letter, issued by the Vidhan Sabha. In the backdrop of the Legislative Council elections, as the MLAs of Shiv Sena went incommunicado, one of the first steps taken by supremo Uddhav Thackeray was to change the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislative Party.

Shinde was replaced by Choudhary in the position of the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislature Party. In this regard, the rebel MLAs, who were back then lodged in Gujarat's Surat, in the absence of the Speaker, had written a letter to the Deputy Speaker, objecting to the aforementioned appointment.

Bharat Gogavale - Shiv Sena's new Chief Representative

"We state that 16 out of 55 MLAs could not have appointed a new leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party in as much as the requirement of even quorum was not met. It has come to our knowledge that Mr Ajay Choudhary has been unauthorisedly stated to have been appointed as a leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. We have, today, unanimously passed a resolution resolving that the said resolution dated 21.06.2022 passed at 12:30 pm appointing Mr Ajay Choudhary is void as being without jurisdiction and the same is illegal and inoperative," the letter read.

Moreover, Shiv Sena MLA Shri Bharat Gogavale has been appointed as the Chief Representative of the Shiv Sena Legislature, reasoning that the orders issued by Sunil Prabhu regarding the 21.06.2022 meeting of MLAs were 'legally invalid'.

Through the communication on Sunday, it was informed that the appointment of Bharat Gogavale has been accepted, leading to the removal of Sunil Prabhu from the post.

Maharashtra Assembly gets new Speaker

On Sunday, Rahul Narwekar of the BJP was elected as Speaker on the first day of the special Assembly session, with MLAs from the Eknath Shinde faction also voting in his favour. Narwekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes.

The reinstation of Shinde as the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislature Party and acceptance of Bharat Gogawale as the party's Chief Whip is one of the first decisions taken by the Assembly, after the election of Narwekar as the Speaker.