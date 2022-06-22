Eknath Shinde Responds To Shiv Sena's Ultimatum; Terms It 'unconstitutional'

Taking on the Shiv Sena, rebel Minister Eknath Shinde responded to the 5 PM expulsion threat by the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit calling it 'legally unconstitutional'. Issuing his first response on Twitter, Eknath Shinde called the letter issued by Shiv Sena's whip Sunil Prabhu 'invalid'. This comes after Sena issued an ultimatum to all rebel MLAs and asked them to be present in the Legislative meeting today at 5 PM, or face expulsion.

"Shiv Sena MLA Shri Bharat Gogavale has been appointed as the Chief Representative of the Shiv Sena Legislature. The reason is that the orders issued by Mr. Sunil Prabhu regarding today's meeting of MLAs are legally invalid," his tweet read.

शिवसेना विधिमंडळ मुख्य प्रतोद पदी शिवसेना आमदार श्री.भरत गोगावले यांची नियुक्ती करण्यात आली आहे. सबब, श्री.सुनील प्रभू यांनी आजच्या आमदारांच्या बैठकीबद्दल काढलेले आदेश कायदेशीरदृष्ट्या अवैध आहेत. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 22, 2022

Shiv Sena has called an emergency Legislative Party meeting at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai at 5 pm on Wednesday. Mentioning that the purpose of the meeting was to address the situation arising out of an attempt to destabilize the government, Sunil Prabhu mandated the participation of all party MLAs failing which disqualification proceedings will be initiated against them.

This development assumes significance amid speculation that the Maharashtra CM is contemplating resignation. It is important to mention that Shinde has claimed to have the support of 46 MLAs including 6-7 Independents in Guwahati as opposed to less than 12 MLAs, lodged by the Shiv Sena at St Regis in Mumbai.

Political crisis grips Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 40-42 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today, who have been asked to stay put in Mumbai. Shiv Sena has lodged its dwindling 12 MLAs at St Regis in the city. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to reign in the crisis.