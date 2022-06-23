Eknath Shinde Says 'a National Party Called My Step Historic, Will Be Present When I Need'

Hours after showcasing strength triggering a political upheaval in Maharashtra, a new video of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs from Guwahati hotel has emerged in which he has claimed support of a national party without taking any names. In the video, it can be seen all the MLAs sitting together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, as they unanimously extend support by choosing Shinde their leader and giving him the power to decide the future course of action.

MLA Tanaji Sawant spoke on the behalf of all the MLAs in Marathi in which he stated, "All of us MLAs collectively give our vote to Eknath Shinde whatever decision he takes. All our rights to Shinde". The MLAs then gave applause and raised their hands in support. Eknath Shinde then told his loyalists, "We all shall stay united as our pain and happiness are one now. There is a prominent national party that has assured thier support and stated whenever I need them they will be present. The party is a superpower, had also taught lessons to Pakistan and said that we have taken a historic decision".

They (BJP) are a national party...They have told me that the decision which I have taken is historic, and whenever I need them they will be present: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde to the MLAs with him in Guwahati — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Earlier in the day, disgruntled Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain." (Shinde sir you move forward, we stand with you). Out of 42 rebels from Maharashtra-- 35 are from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs. It is pertinent to note that this has caused massive trouble for Uddhav Thackeray's government as only 13 loyalist MLAs are currently present in Matoshree.

With the support of 2/3rd Shiv Sena MLAs, Eknath Shinde has sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker and Election Commission of India stating that his camp has the majority of Shiv Sena's Legislative party, sources say.

Sena open to consider leaving MVA if rebels return, hold talks with CM: Raut

Shiv Sena is ready to consider quitting Maharashtra's ruling MVA alliance if the rebel legislators head back to Mumbai within 24 hours and discuss their grievances with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday. Reaching out to rebel MLAs, Raut said the party's "doors are open" to them, and all issues raised by them can be resolved through talks.

"You say you are real Shiv Sainiks and will not quit the party. We are ready to consider your demand provided you come back to Mumbai within 24 hours and discuss the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Your demand will be considered positively. Don't write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp," Raut, who is the party's chief spokesperson, told reporters here.

"The rebels who are out of Mumbai have raised the issue of Hindutva. If all these MLAs feel that Shiv Sena should walk out of the MVA, show guts to come back to Mumbai. You say you have issues only with the government and also say that you are true Shiv Sainiks...Your demand will be considered. But come and talk with Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

In a tweet in Marathi later, Raut said, 'Why wander aimlessly. The doors are open and issues can be resolved amicably through talks. Let's take a decision with self-respect instead of accepting slavery."

(Image: RepublicWorld/@MieknathShinde-Twitter)