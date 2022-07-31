Responding to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) mega raid on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde suggested that if Raut has done nothing wrong then he should not be afraid. CM Shinde added that he doesn't want people to join his faction fearing ED's action.

On opposition parties accusing the ED of working at the behest of the BJP-led Centre, Shinde said that if the allegations were true then the Supreme Court would have taken action on it.

"The investigation is underway, I have no information about the arrest, I am not an officer, and ED is doing their investigation. If Sanjay Raut has not done anything, why is he scared? Let the investigation complete, you will know everything that will come out," he said. "I just want to make it clear, We don't want anyone in our faction due to ED pressure. Don't come to our side fearing ED. Those MLAs came in our side, have any MLAs said that they have come with the fear of ED notice? The Central agencies also had taken action earlier, if they have done anything wrong, the Supreme Court should have taken action against them," Eknath Shinde added.

ED summons Sanjay Raut in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted mega raids at Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. The raids came a day after the Sena MP skipped two summons issued by the agency which is probing a PMLA case related to the alleged Patra Chawl land scam.

The summons issued to the Shiv Sena leader was in connection with the Rs.1,034 crore land scam case which pertains to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related transactions involving his wife and other associates. While businessman Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached 8 land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar linked to Sanjay Raut on April 5.

The Sena leader has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he is being targeted due to political vendetta. Raut is a loyalist of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was recently forced out of office following a rebellion and split in the party. The Rajya Sabha MP was questioned in the case on July 1. He spent about 10 hours with the investigating officer during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut, and two of his associates as part of its probe. The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited, at Palghar, Saphale (a town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

The properties also include a flat in Mumbai suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said. The agency wants to question Sanjay Raut to know about his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.

(Image: PTI/@MiEknathShinde/Instagram)