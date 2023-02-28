Eknath Shinde Seeks Appointment Of New Chief Whip Of Shiv Sena In Legislative Council

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written a letter to the state Legislative Council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe to appoint a new Shiv Sena Whip in the upper house.

In the letter, CM Shinde has asked that Viplove Gopikishan Bajoria should be made the Shiv Sena's chief whip in the Upper House, a move apparently aimed at further cornering the faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Notably, at present, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Anil Parab is the party's chief whip in the House. The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature began on Monday.

Earlier this week Uddhav faction witnessed a massive blow after the election commission on February 17 ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to Shinde's group. Both Sena factions (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Thackeray last year.

Following this, the Legislative office at Vidhan Bhavan which was sealed amid the rift and the Lok Sabha office of the Shiv Sena both were handed over to the Shinde-led faction

Here's Eknath Shinde's letter to the Deputy Speaker