As the political crisis for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) gets bigger, rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday sought more time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in order to showcase the strength of his MLAs support. As per the sources, Republic TV has learnt the rebel minister looks forward to prove his numbers via video conferencing as Governor Koshiyari has tested COVID positive and is currently hospitalised. It is pertinent to mention that Shinde's request comes ahead of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Facebook Live which is scheduled this evening at 5.00 pm.

Ahead of CM Uddhav Thackeray's address, Eknath Shinde seeks time from Maharashtra Governor via video conferencing



Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde wrote a letter to the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra, Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, challenging his removal and the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party in the state Assembly. The letter has been exclusively accessed by Republic.

Maharashtra Political Crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today, who have been asked to stay put in Mumbai. Shiv Sena has lodged its dwindling 12 MLAs at St Regis in the city. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to reign in the crisis.