In a massive development in Maharashtra political crisis, rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain." (Shinde sir you move forward, we stand with you).

Out of 42 rebels from Maharashtra seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati-- 35 are from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs. It is pertinent to note that this has caused massive trouble for Uddhav Thackeray's government as only 13 loyalist MLAs are currently present in Matoshree.

42 MLAs with Eknath Shinde; 13 with Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde has now taken full control of the party as he needed the support of just 37 MLAs to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and avoid disqualification. Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have also revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognized as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (Bharat Gogavale) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face action.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of over Shiv Sena 37 MLAs.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. Yesterday night, Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move into Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.

A few minutes earlier, more Sena MLAs including Deepak Kesarkar, Mangesh Kundalkar, and Sada Sarvankar reached Guwahati to join the rebel camp. Eknath Shinde is likely to show the strength of MLAs supporting him at 2 pm.

(Image: RepublicWorld/Facebook/EknathShinde)