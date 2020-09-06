'Sena Not Afraid': Maha Minister On Threats To 'blow Up' Thackeray Residence Matoshree

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday responded to queries regarding threatening calls made by unknown persons to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree. Earlier in the day, sources reported that a man claiming to be gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide had allegedly threatened to blow up the Thackeray residence - Matoshree on Sunday.

Addressing the reports, Shinde exuded confidence, stating that nobody can harm Matoshree, not even Dawood.

"Matoshree is a place respected by every Marathi. Nobody can harm Matoshree, not even Dawood. Even earlier Pakistan had threatened the Shiv Sena chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) but they couldn't do anything. Neither is the Shiv Sena afraid of any such threat nor will it ever be in the future," Shinde told reporters.



Probe ordered

In a shocking development, sources reported that a man claiming to be gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide had allegedly threatened to blow up the Thackeray residence - Matoshree on Sunday. Sources report that two such threatening calls were made from Dubai on Thackeray’s landline number, as confirmed by the Mumbai police. Security has been beefed up outside the Thackeray residence. CM Uddhav Thackeray has preferred to reside in his family home 'Matoshree' rather than occupying the official CM residence - Varsha Bungalow.

The cabinet which met on Sunday, has expressed its concerns over the alleged phone call made to threaten to blow up Matoshree with a bomb and the cabinet has also condemned such act. The nature of such threat being serious in nature should be immediately picked up by the central govt and should punish the culprits behind this act, said the cabinet. Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe in the matter to be conducted by the crime branch

