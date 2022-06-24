In an exclusive interview with the Republic Media Network on Friday, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represented the real Shiv Sena. Indicating that the MVA government is on the brink of collapse, he claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs including Independents. Commenting on the Sena's application to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking the disqualification of 12 rebel legislators including himself, Shinde asserted, "We are real Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. We are not afraid of anyone."

Amid speculation that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Kishyari seeking a floor test, he revealed that a big decision will be taken after a meeting of the rebels is held today. A day earlier, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader after he was replaced by Ajay Choudhari. As 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the anti-defection law is unlikely to apply to these MLAs who are currently holed up in a Guwahati hotel.

NCP throws weight behind Uddhav Thackeray

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, Sena legislators continue to flock to the rebel camp. While rumour mills were abuzz that NCP will pull out of the alliance, party supremo Sharad Pawar declared his support for Uddhav Thackeray.