In his first interview after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Friday had an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, where he responded to several unanswered questions. The new Maharashtra CM expressed his gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making him the CM despite having more MLAs. He also shared his discontentment with the alliance partners in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and explained why did he decide to rebel along with 50 MLAs after two and a half years.

When asked if he had made a demand to the BJP to make him the Chief Minister of the state, CM Shinde, in his first ever interview after taking the post, responded, "I am thankful for BJP's leadership. In the whole country, one message has been sent, that despite having more MLAs, they have given away the chair of CM to me. I would like to express my gratitude to the BJP leaders."

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray's question as to why did the BJP not agree to make someone from Shiv Sena the CM earlier, if it had to happen anyway, the new Maharashtra CM in his first ever interview to Republic, said ,"Where have we taken a wrong step? BJP has been our natural alliance. Even today we are Shiv Sena MLAs, Balasaheb's MLAs. Devendra Fadnavis has been the CM for 5 years, so he has the experience. More than 170 MLAs are supporting the government. It will prove beneficial to the state."

'We tried our best to stop misdeeds of alliance partners': CM Shinde

When asked as to why did he and his MLAs decide to suddenly rebel against the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance after 2.5 years, Shinde explained, "It's not like that. We tried our best. All 50 MLAs tried their best. I tried my best. All 50 MLAs' political existence was on stake. Lot of misdeeds were being committed by our then alliance partners (NCP and Congress). We tried our best to stop all this, but could not succeed, that is why, we had to take this step now."

Responding to Ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray's inability to do anything during the Palgarh lynching, Shinde, in his first ever television interview after becoming the CM, stated, "Uddhav Thackeray was the CM. CM was from Shiv Sena. It was the expectation of the people. Dawood who bombed Mumbai, and the person who has links with Dawood should not be supported anyway. There were many key issues. We tried our best to correct the mistakes. Such mistakes won't be repeated in our current government."

'We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb'

After Uddhav Thackeray lambasted the new Eknath Shinde-led government earlier in the day, over turning down the previous MVA regime's decision of shifting the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed out of Aarey Colony, and stated that 'take revenge from me, but not from Mumbaikars', the Maharashtra CM responded to Republic by stating, "We will not work with a feeling of revenge. We will do everything which will be in the interest of people."

When asked on the symbol of the Shiv Sena led by him, Shinde said, "Today, I repeat we are Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb. I dont know anything else. We are not trying to damage Shiv Sena in either way. We have one idological stand. Those who like it can join us."

Eknath Shinde swears in as Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics, the rebel Shiv Sena leader was named as the new Chief Minister at a time when it was expected that Devendra Fadnavis would be taking the post. However, Fadnavis took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of the state. Uddhav Thackery did not attend the swearing-in ceremony. Soon after taking oath, both of them held their first Cabinet meeting.