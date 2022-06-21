Eknath Shinde To Resign As Maharashtra Minister As Political Turmoil Grapples MVA: Sources

As political turmoil grapples the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is likely to resign from the Maharashtra Ministry, sources have revealed. He is likely to tender his resignation as the Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works by late evening.

Hours ago, the Shiv Sena Minister had broken his silence on his rebellion and had asserted that he would never abandon late Shiv Sena patriarch Babasaheb Thackeray's thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings. "We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks ... Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva .. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings," he tweeted in Marathi.

Despite his statement, Shinde continues to remain holed up in Surat along with 15-29 Shiv Sena MLAs. Of these, 11 legislators are already stationed at the Le-Meridian Hotel in Gujarat, while 9 are on their way to Surat. Moreover, at least 5 Independents are said to have joined the rebel camp in Maharashtra, which has now swelled to 40 MLAs. Sources have also claimed that Eknath Shinde and his brigade have rejected the Shiv Sena's olive branch sent in the form of party secretary Milind Narvekar who had reached Gujarat to hold talks with the miffed gang.

Political flux in Maharashtra

A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. In a damage-control mode, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called an emergency meeting of top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders amid the possible fallout.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Pawar exuded confidence that a solution to the present political crisis in Maharashtra was on the cards. Claiming that there is no internal conflict in the MVA alliance, the NCP supremo said, "Shiv Sena has the responsibility of the CM and the deputy CM is from NCP. It is Shiv Sena's internal issue (Eknath Shinde going to Surat). We will be with Shiv Sena."

The BJP has also refuted having any hand in the political crisis. So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil affirmed. However, he added that 'anything can happen in politics at any time.'