Amid flux in Maharashtra, state Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, who is said to be leading a revolt in the aftermath of the Legislative Council elections in the state, broke his silence on Tuesday. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Shinde proclaimed that he and the other rebels were Balasaheb's 'staunch Shiv Sainik's'. The Maharashtra Minister credited the late right-wing pro-Marathi leader for teaching them Hindutva.

'For Balasaheb's thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings'

"For Balasaheb's thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings, we have never and will never cheat for power," the Shiv Sena MLA wrote in the tweet. This is his first tweet after news spread that he is leading the revolt with the backing of 15-29 Shiv Sena MLAs. Of these, 11 legislators are already stationed at the Le-Meridian Hotel in Gujarat, while 9 are on their way to Surat. Moreover, at least 5 Independents are said to have joined the rebel camp in Maharashtra, which has now swelled to 40 MLAs.

According to sources, the MLAs are in constant touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party and are scheduled to meet former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is likely to go to Surat soon. At present, he is in Delhi where he is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

आम्ही बाळासाहेबांचे कट्टर शिवसैनिक आहोत... बाळासाहेबांनी आम्हाला हिंदुत्वाची शिकवण दिली आहे.. बाळासाहेबांचे विचार आणि धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेबांची शिकवण यांच्याबाबत आम्ही सत्तेसाठी कधीही प्रतारणा केली नाही आणि करणार नाही — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 21, 2022

Political flux in Maharashtra

A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. In a damage-control mode, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called an emergency meeting of top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders amid the possible fallout.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Pawar exuded confidence that a solution to the present political crisis in Maharashtra was on the cards. Claiming that there is no internal conflict in the MVA alliance, the NCP supremo said, "Shiv Sena has the responsibility of the CM and the deputy CM is from NCP. It is Shiv Sena's internal issue (Eknath Shinde going to Surat). We will be with Shiv Sena."