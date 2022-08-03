Eknath Shinde-Uddhav Thackeray Tussle: SC Hears Detailed Arguments; Next Hearing On Aug 4

Amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Shiv Sena's pleas until August 4. While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election. During today's hearing, an SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli heard detailed arguments from the advocates of both sides.

Supreme Court to hear the case relating Maharashtra political crisis, tomorrow. Supreme Court heard detailed arguments in the case from the advocates representing both the factions — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Arguments in the SC

At the outset, Kapil Sibal argued on behalf of the Uddhav Thackeray camp that the only way to avoid disqualification is for 2/3rd members to merge with another party. At the same time, he stressed that paragraph 4 of the 10th schedule doesn't allow 2/3rd members to claim that they are the original political party. Pressing for the disqualification of the rebels, Sibal observed, "This court in the Karnataka Assembly case held that giving up of party membership amounts can be inferred from conduct. Here, they were called for a party meeting, they went to Surat and then to Guwahati. They wrote to Dy Speaker, and appointed their whip".

According to the Independent MP, the majority will be used to topple any government if the actions of the Eknath Shinde group are validated. Similarly, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated, "The end does not justify the means. That is not the objective of the 10th schedule. It says even if a majority defects, it is a constitutional sin. So they can't claim legitimacy on majority alone". Thereafter, Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. He averred that the anti-defection law is not a weapon for the leaders who have lost the numbers to lock their members.

When asked by the CJI whether there was no relevance of the political party, Harish Salve retorted, "I (Shinde) belong to Shiv Sena. My Chief Minister refuses to meet me. I am not arguing facts, giving theoretical facts. I want a change of CM. That is not anti-party, that is intra-party". When the SC inquired about the current status of Shinde, the Queen's Counsel clarified that he was a dissenting member within Shiv Sena. He also made it clear that the proceedings pending before the Election Commission of India have nothing to do with disqualification.

Harish Salve asserted that if there is an intra-party rebellion within a party against a leader versus a group of people who are leaving the party, the anti-defection law will apply only to those who have given up their membership of the party. After the CJI asked him about the rationale for Shinde to approach the EC, the Queen's Counsel replied that it is necessary to decide the faction which can use the party symbol ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. When he urged the SC to not decide on the disqualification of MLAs, the CJI reminded him that it was his client who got relief from the court first.