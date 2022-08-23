The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the petitions filed by the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena to a 5-judge Constitution bench. While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election. An SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar directed that the matter will come up for hearing on August 25 itself.

The Constitution bench will look into various questions arising from the rebellion in Shiv Sena such as the application of the 10th Schedule; powers and duties of the Speaker in dealing with disqualification petitions and the power of the Election Commission of India when there is a rift in the party. The SC also ordered the EC to not take any action till Thursday on the application filed by the Maharashtra CM's camp for recognition as the 'real Shiv Sena' and the allotment of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it. It specified that the Constitution bench will decide about the EC proceedings at the beginning.

Here are the key pleas filed by Shiv Sena factions: