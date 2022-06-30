Minutes after being named the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde labelled it as the victory of the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray and the teachings of Anand Dighe Saheb. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Thane strongman assured his commitment to the development of the state and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda for the opportunity. He also used the hashtag '#MaharashtraFirst', a departure from his previous #TheRealShivSena.

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदीजी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाहजी, भाजप अध्यक्ष जे.पी.नड्डाजी, देवेंद्र फडणवीसजी व चंद्रकांतदादा पाटील यांचे मनःपूर्वक आभार… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 30, 2022

Eknath Shinde landed solo in Mumbai from Goa earlier in the day, proceeding to Devendra Fadnavis' residence. The BJP leaders, with the support of the rebel Shiv Sena MLA Shinde, and 11 Independent MLAs had staked a claim to form the Maharashtra Government before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in a meeting at Raj Bhawan. Thereafter, Fadnavis and Shinde addressed a joint media briefing. In the press briefing, Fadnavis announced Shinde will lead the government as the Chief Minister, adding that he will see to the functioning of the government from 'outside'.

Shinde will be taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 7.30 p.m. today. No other Minister will take oath today, as they are yet to be picked. The Ministers will be picked from the BJP, the rebel Shiv Sena camp as well as from among the Independents who have extended their support.

Shinde camp celebrate s

Post the announcement, the rebel MLAs supporting Shinde were seen celebrating at a hotel in Goa. Currently, a group of rebel MLAs are camping at a five-star hotel in the BJP-ruled Goa after their arrival from Assam. In a video, the MLAs were dancing while cheering for Eknath Shinde, few also got on the top of tables at the hotel and danced.