'Eknath Shinde Wants To Be Deputy CM,' Claims Congress Leader As Rebellion Grows In Sena

Maharashtra minister and top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moved to Surat on Tuesday along with 21 other MLAs, raising a political storm in the Uddhav Thackeray government. As turmoil mounts in the MVA alliance, Republic TV has now learned that the camp of rebel MLAs has increased to 40, putting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in limbo.

As the BJP makes every attempt to regain control in Maharashtra, a Congress Minister has claimed that Shinde desires the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the state.

"Eknath Shinde, who holds the department of urban development, wants to become the deputy chief minister. An upheaval was going on in the Shiv Sena for nearly a week", the leader told PTI.

He claimed that reports were doing the rounds since Monday evening that Shinde along with 21 MLAs had gone incommunicado. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs today precisely for this purpose.

Earlier, sources also informed Republic that disgruntled Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is being offered a top post by BJP in return for helping the party return to power.

As many as 26 MLAs are currently holed up at the Le Meridian hotel in Gujarat's Surat, while 9 legislators are on the way. Besides this, the saffron party has also received the backing of five Independent MLAs who earlier supported the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

While Shiv Sena is making every attempt to woe its MLAs back to the party fold, Congress has already admitted to losing a majority in the state. "Our majority has slipped and it is a matter of concern," said Congress' Prithviraj Chavan today.

Jolt to MVA as BJP sweeps MLC elections

The political turmoil comes less than a day after the BJP swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. Hit by cross-voting, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had called an urgent meeting of MLAs at his 'Varsha' residence. However, the party has been unable to contact 11 of its MLAs since last night.

In the June 20 MLC elections, BJP managed to get its 5th candidate elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council despite lacking the numbers. From the MVA partners, the NCP and the Shiv Sena won two seats each, while Congress could only bag one seat.

A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the 10 seats. BJP needed 22 votes from outside the party for its fifth candidate. As per sources, BJP got 26 more votes from outside, 130 votes in total in the first preference, suggesting that the Sena, NCP, and Congress MLAs cross-voted, just like in the Rajya Sabha elections.