Eknath Shinde's Camp Refutes Claims Of Infighting In Camp; 'Don't Believe In Rumors'

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde posted a video refuting all claims of infighting within the Shinde camp in Guwahati's hotel. Radhanagri MLA, Prakash Abitkar, in the video asked the supporters of the Shinde camp not to believe the rumours doing the rounds in the media. It is important to mention here that there were rumours about a fight between 2 MLAs of the rebel camp who are staying in Assam and further there were claims that Prakash Abitkar was one of the MLAs involved in the fight.

Rebel MLA Prakash Abitkar requested his supporters to, "not fall in the trap of rumours and everything within the Shinde camp in the Guwhati hotel is normal and no fight ever happened."

Raut lambasts rebel MLAs

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament, stated on Sunday that the current crisis presents a chance to revive the party. The rebel Eknath Shinde camp was also criticised by the leader, who claimed that their souls and minds had died.

Addressing Sena cadres in Mumbai's Dahisar, Raut said, "We have learnt a lesson on whom to trust...These are bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead....40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem."

He added, "The people who put several years to set up this sanghatana (Shiv Sena) and took it forward, how can you hijack this Shiv Sena?"

Sharad Pawar exudes hope in the revival of MVA government

One of the alliance's members, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed optimism that things will turn around even if the Maha Vikas Aghadi is on the verge of disintegrating in Maharashtra. NCP leader Sharad Pawar told the media that while the MLAs are currently residing in Guwahati, they will be invited to cast their votes once they return to Maharashtra.

"It will be clear that the government under Uddhav Thackeray will continue," Pawar said, adding that his party's, as well as that of Congress' full support, is with the Shiv Sena.