After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said that even Uddhav Thackery had not expected this move.

"A good message is given not only to Shiv Sena but also to Maharashtra. I don't really feel that Uddhav had expected this, " Kesarkar said.

When asked if there is any chance of reconciliation, he said, "I cannot speak about that at this point of time but he should be happy and give blessings to Shinde ji."

'Balasaheb's dream has become reality'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kesarkar said Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of having an ordinary party worker on the chair has become reality.

"Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of having an ordinary Shiv Sainik on the chair has come true with the help of BJP and Devendra Fadnavis ji. Fadnavis ji has acted like a miracle. I think this feat is a surprise for the entire Maharastra and all of us," he said.

Celebrations, including dancing on tables, erupted in Eknath Shinde's camp after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis announced that Shinde will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He will take oath at 7.30 pm.

The visuals showed breakaway group MLAs dancing, some even on top of tables, as Fadnavis announced that Shinde will take the top post.

After being announced the next CM, Shinde said that he will not betray the faith Fadnavis has placed in him. He also committed to proceed on the path of Balasaheb's Hindutva.

"BJP has 106 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn't take the post of CM. I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb's Sainik," Shinde said.

The Kopri-Pachpakhadi MLA said he took the decision (to rebel against the MVA government) with the support of 50 MLAs for the development of the state and "there was no personal interest involved."

He also thanked 50 legislators for supporting his rebellion. "I thank the 50 MLAs for getting behind a small leader like me amidst all these big names. I will do what it takes for progress and development," he said.

When 50 MLAs take a decision, it calls for introspection, Shinde said, without naming Uddhav Thackeray.