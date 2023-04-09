Eknath Shinde’s Mega Ayodhya Visit Begins, A Peek Into Past & Why It Holds Importance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accompanied by thousands of Shiv Sainiks will be in Ayodhya on April 9 for a two-day visit to the birthplace of Lord Ram. Over 5,000 party workers will be in the temple town; they travelled from Mumbai in two trains booked entirely for them. The Maharashtra CM and the Shiv Sainiks were welcomed by the ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday.

The Ayodhya visit holds immense importance for Chief Minister Shinde as he cements his ownership over inheriting the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The Sena patriarch had proudly admitted that his organisation had played a key role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Posters welcoming Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde put up in Ayodhya city as CM Shinde will arrive here today pic.twitter.com/qaBNp4rbJ9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2023

Uddhav Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit

It’s important to recall that former Shiv Sena chief and ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray’s last Ayodhya visit was organised by Eknath Shinde. This will be his first tour to Ayodhya after becoming the Chief Minister post his oath-taking on June 30, 2022.

Shinde, spotted with a tilak on his forehead, is said to perform pooja daily. One of the reasons he has gained immense popularity is due to his regular visits to the pandals of the Shiv Sainiks during Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri festivals in his stronghold, Thane.

Pertinently, he personally visited Thane station to flag off the special train of Shiv Sainiks for Ayodhya. "Ayodhya is a matter of faith for us. I thank PM Modi for expediting the construction of Ram temple,'' said Shinde speaking to the media before leaving for Ayodhya at the Mumbai airport.

After reaching the city he said, "This is not a political visit, I keep visiting Ayodhya but this is the first time I've come here as a CM. All party leaders wanted to take blessings from Lord Ram. I want to thank Yogiji and his ministers who were present here to welcome us."

Shiv Sena MLAs not allowed to visit Ayodhya

Notably, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde on January 3 while speaking to the media at the Nagpur airport without specifying any date had said that he will visit Ayodhya. He also informed that religious leaders had invited him to Ayodhya to take the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram. Shinde said, "Ayodhya is a place of worship and admiration for us and I will visit the place."

In a letter, Aurangabad MLA Sanjay Shirsat had put his grievance before former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that MLAs were stopped from accompanying Aaditya Thackeray during his Ayodhya tour. “Why were we stopped from going to Ayodhya when Aditya Thackeray visited the city? You had called several MLAs and asked us not to visit Ayodhya. Why were we not allowed to visit Ram Mandir?” he asked. The letter was leaked during the political crisis in the state when the disgruntled MLAs parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray and went to Assam under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.