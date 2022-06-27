Eknath Shinde's MLAs Ask 'How Much Should Shiv Sena Let Go For Sonia, Sharad Pawar?'

On Monday, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' camp broke its silence on how, over the past five days, an upheaval was witnessed in Maharashtra's politics. MLA Deepak Kesarkar posted an elaborate statement on social media, in which the camp highlighted that the Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, in just a few hours of stepping outside of the state, have become 'villains', and are being referred to as 'dirty pigs'.

"We are repeatedly telling that this is not a rebellion but a fight for Shiv Sena's self-respect. However, it is profoundly saddening that the current leadership does not realise this despite seeing this," said the camp, adding that the statement was just an attempt by them to "expose the people who say that they were sold".

'Spent our lives fighting NCP-Congress'

In the statement, it was highlighted how the MLAs spent their lives 'fighting' against the NCP and Congress, expanding Shiv Sena, and claimed that a 'very systematic effort' was being made to demolish all of that work of ages together. Coming to 2019, when, as per them, the decision was made to 'overlook' Maharashtra and the people's mandate for the Shiv Sena- BJP alliance and form this 'unnatural, unholy alliance' with the NCP and Congress, the Shinde camp said, "Even then, we the legislators continuously kept saying again and again that we must stay in alliance with the BJP."

Underlining that the "water is way over their heads, limits have been crossed" now, the camp, in the statement, pointed out how at the cost of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are enjoying power and simultaneously making efforts to finish the very foundation of the party-- Hindutva. They made it clear, "It is unacceptable to us. Power will come and go. But out Hindu Hrudaya Samrat Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb's ideologies, teachings and voices were, are and will live forever. our fight is about keeping it immortal, and not for power. We already had power,"

'Should we go to this extent to please Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar?'

Specifically taking the issue of Kashmir, for which, as per the camp, Balasaheb Thackeray was always vocal, the MLAs said, "But during the abolition of Article 370, our leaders were not been able to speak openly. What kind of compulsions are these? This extent of sad state? Should we let go of all of our self-esteem to please Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi?"

Coming to 'NCP's blue-eyed boy' Sanjay Raut, the camp further said, "You may succeed in distancing the Shiv Sena from the BJP, But if you're trying to distance the Shiv Sena from Hindutva- how do you expect us to tolerate?"