Eknath Shinde's Party Is 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'; Uddhav Gets Flaming Torch Symbol

The Eknath Shinde camp will fight the Andheri East bypoll under the name of 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena,' the Election Commission of India said in a notification.

The Shinde camp has not been allotted any symbol and has been asked to furnish a fresh list of three symbols in order of preference by 10 am on Tuesday.

The Shinde group had submitted three symbols Trishul, Rising Sun and Gada. Trishul and Gada were rejected as they have religious connotations while the rising sun was denied because it is already a reserved symbol of 'Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam'.

Uddhav gets flaming torch symbol, party to be called 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)'

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction will be called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and its symbol will be a flaming torch.

Uddhav camp MP Arvind Savant said that his group is happy over the Election Commission's thumps up to the flaming torch symbol and the party's name. He also alleged that the Shinde faction was copying their symbols and names.

Another Thackeray loyalist, Bhaskar Jadhav said, "We are happy that the three names that matter to us most Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray - are retained in the new name."

On Saturday, the EC had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypolls.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the Commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups. They will both not be able to use the original Shiv Sena symbol - the bow and arrow.