Leading a dramatic show of strength, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde marched towards the Anand Dighe Bhavan in Thane on Monday exuding confidence over the Supreme Court hearing on his father and rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde's petition. Speaking to Republic TV Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant, affirmed that the rebels were "technically and legally correct" and the decision would swing in their favour.

"Today, we have a hearing in the Supreme Court and we are very positive about it. Because legally we are correct. The decision will be in our favour. The MVA govt is in minority right now and the minority government can't summon anyone. Whatever happened earlier was all illegal," Shrikant Shinde said.

On his way to pay respects, Shrikant Shinde also affirmed that the Shiv Sena belonged to Balasaheb Thackeray and what was being witnessed on the ground today was not a rebellion, but a display of the wishes of the people.

'MVA needs to introspect': Eknath Shinde's son

Shinde further urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp in Mumbai to introspect as to why nearly 50 MLAs of the Maharashtra Government took such an unprecedented decision. "A minority group can not give a whip to a majority group. More than 2/3rd of the members are together and they themselves are from Shiv Sena. We are Shiv Sainiks, the original Shiv Sena group," he remarked.

"There is a need for introspection and why 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena itself and more than 10 Independent MLAs (have rebelled), it has not happened in history that such big numbers were disturbed in the government. They need introspection about why it is happening," Sinde said.

On being asked if the MVA alliance was unholy he said, "Obviously." Remaining tight-lipped on a possible alliance with the BJP he said, "This is not a rebellion. We are Shiv Sainiks. We are here to take blessings of Anand Dighe."

Shinde camp withdraws support from MVA; SC to decide future

The Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp has withdrawn its support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The move was mentioned in the petition before the Supreme Court filed to challenge the disqualification proceedings and the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Legislative Party leader of the Shiv Sena. While no formal communication in this regard has come to the fore yet, it implies that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government will collapse if the SC imposes a stay on the disqualification proceedings against 16 rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, despite the flock of Sena MLAs in Guwahati, senior advocate Ravi Shankar Jandhyala opined that Eknath Shinde's camp doesn't have a case against his client and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zarwal. Jandhyala rejected the contention that the rebels constitute 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party, citing that a majority is determined by the entire rank and file of the party. The Supreme Court hearing is set to commence soon.