Elated After Being Sworn-in For His Third Term, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Into Song

Elated after being sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time in a row, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal broke into a song during the ceremony. After registering a thumping victory in the Delhi polls, Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister. Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony happened at the Ram Lila ground.

Along with him, six ministers took oath namely - Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam.

While concluding the ceremony, Kejriwal broke into one of his favorite songs-- Hum Honge Kamiyab, which he had also sung during his swearing-in ceremony of his previous term.



Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

Announcing the special guests at the event, AAP leader Manish Sisodia had stated that Arvind Kejriwal has decided to invite special 50 guests for the swearing-in ceremony. The special 50 guests will include teachers, students, and peons from the government schools of Delhi, who will share the stage with Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from teachers, students and politicians, the party has also extended an invitation to the popular 'Baby Mufflerman,' who had grabbed everybody's attention during the counting of votes on February 11.

