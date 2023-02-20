Senior Citizen Sets Self On Fire In Chennai, Alleges 'land Grab' Attempt By DMK Councillor

In a shocking incident, a 54-year-old man allegedly tried to commit self immolation by setting himself ablaze outside the collector's office in Chennai. A video related to the incident has also surfaced, wherein the man can be seen trying to put himself on fire.

According to the reports, police personnel and people present nearby came to the rescue and saved the man identified as Guna Sekaran by pouring water on him, during the incident, which was said to have taken place on Saturday, February 18. The victim later alleged that his land and house in Adambakkam, Chennai district, had been forcefully grabbed by the associates of a DMK councillor of 189th ward identified as JK Manikandan.

He even claimed that the DMK councillor was directly involved in threatening him of dire consequences and had thrown him out of his own house.

'Tamil Nadu is in state of lawlessness': BJP

As per the claims, the victim had made several complaints to the police, area collector and other authorities, but no action was taken. Seeing no hope, he decided to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered another political row in the state, where the killing of an army personnel by a DMK councillor and his associates has been making headlines for the past couple of days.

Chennai| A 54-year-old man-Gunasekaran from Aadambakkam area tried to self-immolate in front of collector's office on Feb 17.He alleged that his land was grabbed by a councillor named JK Manigandan from Puludivakkam.He filed a case in Madipakkam PS but no action was taken: Police pic.twitter.com/FOsj2oVutj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a verbal attack on the ruling DMK saying that Tamil Nadu is in a state of 'lawlessness'. Terming the incident as a clear abuse of power, state BJP president K Annamalai took to Twitter and demanded a proper action into the matter by the police.

Talking to Republic TV over the incident, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy said that the incident is an example of the 'hooliganism' of DMK leaders in the state. He demanded strict police action into the matter.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader and party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "It's the culture of DMK to take law and order into their hands. Police won't act, as they have become puppets in the hands of DMK."

He added, "They have a land grabbing cell, which had grabbed lands of the common people worth crores in the state, when they were in power between the years 2006 to 2011. Now, they are doing the same again. We will put pressure on the government to probe the matter properly and take necessary action against the accused."

As per reports, the police is verifying all the documents and analysing all the facts related to the property at present.