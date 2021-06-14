Elderly Muslim Man Assaulted in UP's Ghaziabad Over Religion, Forced To Chop Off Beard

In a horrific communal incident that has come to light, an elderly Muslim man was physically assaulted and harassed by a mob in Ghaziabad's Loni. The Muslim man, identified as Abdul Samad Saifi, has claimed that he was held at gun-point by a mob who forced him to chant a religious slogan. Saifi alleged that when he refused to comply, the mob brutally assaulted him with sticks and even chopped off his beard. A video of the victim has now gone viral on Twitter, in which he can be seen pleading, while the mob attacked him with sticks and bare hands.

"I was on my way when I was suddenly nabbed. Two men got inside the auto rickshaw held me forcefully. Then they took me to a room and locked me up and thrashed me. They forced me to chant slogans... they took my mobile away... they got a knife and cut my beard," the victim said in a visibly emotional state.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case on the complaint registered by Saifi. The main accused has been arrested and jailed till further action. The Loni Police, under whose jurisdiction the matter falls, is on the hunt for the remaining culprits.

Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Hindutva ideology, holding it responsible for the incident. In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP claimed that the mob followed the 'Hindutva ideology' and that Muslims' right to dignity is 'being snatched' by Hindutvadi goons. Citing previous incidents of atrocities against minorities, Owaisi remarked that such ideological goons have 'repeatedly targeted Muslims' beards' and reasoned that it was so because they are 'insecure about their own faith'. Tagging the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in his tweet, Owaisi asserted that these 'sick criminals' should be shunned by society.