Election Commission Approves Merger Of JVM And BJP

Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday, had approved the merger of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) led by Babulal Marandi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Election body, in a notification, stated that the election symbol 'comb' of JVM stands frozen.

READ: After 14 Years Of Separation, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Merges With BJP

ECI approves merger

झाविमो के भाजपा में विलय को लेकर चुनाव आयोग द्वारा मान्यता प्राप्त हो गई है। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है अब हम सब मिलकर झारखंड में एक सकारात्मक विपक्ष की भूमिका निभाएंगे और झारखंड की जनता की आवाज़ बनते हुए वर्तमान सरकार की नीतियों को सही दिशा देने में सहयोग करेंगे । pic.twitter.com/qV5H6DJE6q — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) March 7, 2020

"Taking into consideration all the documents on record including the report of CEO, Jharkhand, the Commission is satisfied that JVM(P) has merged with the BJP, a National Party. Accordingly, the Commission has decided under the provisions of Paragraph l6 of the Symbols Order, that on its merger with the BJP, the JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party and the name of the 'Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)' be removed from the list of political parties," the ECI letter read.

In February, the JVM, led by former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi merged with BJP. Addressing a gathering at the time of the announcement, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that he has been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since 2014. He assured that with this merger, BJP will support the public welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government. Shah stated that BJP will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism, and corruption.

READ: Rift In Jharkhand Congress Widens After Inclusion Of Expelled JVM MLAs

"I have been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since I was made BJP chief in 2014. Someone rightly said that he is quite stubborn. We couldn't persuade him easily. He has now joined BJP as per the wish of the people of Jharkhand," said Amit Shah.

The final poll results of the recently held Jharkhand elections saw the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) win 30 seats, Congress 16 seats, RJD 1 seat, and Babulal Marandi's JVM 3 seats, giving a grand total of 50 seats to the alliance. The BJP won only 25 seats, failing to touch the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly. Hemant Soren who had contested from both Dumka and Barhait, like 2014, won both seats. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20 and results were declared on December 23.

READ: Jharkhand CM's Father Shibu Soren To Contest Rajya Sabha Poll; Other Candidate Awaited

READ: Jharkhand Budget 2020: Govt Announces 100-units Of Free Power, Subsidised Food Scheme