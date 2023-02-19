Election Commission Established Formula Of Satyameva Jayate More Significantly: Amit Shah

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has established the difference between truth and lie, while making the formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' more significant, expressed Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune, Maharashtra on Saturday, responding over the ECI's decision of giving Shiv Sena's name and party symbol of bow and arrow to the Eknath Shinde group.



Home Minister Shah was in Pune on Saturday to participate in various programmes in the city, including a function to release a book `Modi@20’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inaugurate the first phase of Shivsrushti, a historical theme park highlighting the life and valour of Maratha king Shivaji on his birth anniversary.



Expressing his views on the Shiv Sena symbol order of the Election Commision, Amit Shah said, "Yesterday ECI's order is a big victory for our alliance. I congratulate Eknath Shinde for getting their party's symbol and party name 'Shiv Sena'. Through the decision, truth prevailed and Shinde got recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

'Those who betrayed got their answer': Amit Shah

"Those who betrayed, have got their answer. During the election campaign, Modi ji's name and picture were bigger than them. They sought votes in the name of BJP-Sena. But, after winning the election, they decided to fail the mandate," said the Home Minister, adding that Maharashtra upcoming elections will be fought with the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis and under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi.



The senior BJP leader even targeted the opposition saying that there was a time when infiltrators and terrorists from Pakistan used to come and behead our jawans and insult their severed heads, but silence used to settle in 'Darbar' in Delhi.



The nation witnessed scams and corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore one after another during the time. Women were not safe, the country's borders were not safe, Amit Shah alleged.



He further added that during the UPA government, every minister considered himself the Prime Minister, but no one considered the Prime Minister as a Prime Minister. ''The government had policy paralysis then,''he stated.



Releasing the book 'Modi@20', the Home Minister hurled praises fiercely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying, "I have seen a lot of rulers, leaders and kings in my life. But I have never seen anyone as great as Modi ji. He is a true leader, a leader who doesn't consume even a bit of government's wealth."



Referring to the time when PM Modi's mother passed away, Amit Shah said, "He was at the death rituals of his mother at around 10:30 am, and the next moment he was on an official programme at 11:00 am. There too he comes, and apologises for 'being late'. Who can be like him?"



Praising the greatness of dedication of the Prime Minister, he said that it will serve as a source of inspiration to all for centuries.



Referring to the time when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "After becoming the chief minister, Modi ji made Gujarat all inclusive with electricity, toilets in all houses, wrote new chapters of rural development and adopted the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism."