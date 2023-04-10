AAP, 11-year-old Party Born Of Anti-corruption Movement, Gets National Party Status

The Election Commission has granted Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the status of a national party.

Meanwhile, All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) lost the national party status. In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the now-national party, tweeted: "National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. many congratulations to all Crores of people of the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us this huge responsibility Lord, bless us to fulfill this responsibility well."

इतने कम समय में राष्ट्रीय पार्टी? ये किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं। सबको बहुत बहुत बधाई



देश के करोड़ों लोगों ने हमें यहाँ तक पहुँचाया। लोगों को हमसे बहुत उम्मीद है। आज लोगों ने हमें ये बहुत बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी दी है



हे प्रभु, हमें आशीर्वाद दो कि हम ये ज़िम्मेदारी अच्छे से पूरी करें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 10, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party quoted something Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier to mark the occasion. "“No one can stop an idea whose time has come. Aam Aadmi Party's time has come. India's time has come,” AAP quoted the Delhi Chief Minister as saying.

The poll panel said that the status of NCP, CPI and the Trinamool Congress as national political parties would be withdrawn.

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and AAP and NPP are now national parties.

The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

It also granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.