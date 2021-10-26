'Election Is Not A Tour': Congress Slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC Ahead Of 2022 Goa Polls

Congress on Tuesday targeted the Trinamool Congress for contesting the 2022 Goa elections, alleging that this step will strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing the media from AICC headquarters in Delhi, the party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reminded TMC that an election is not a "tourism" prospect to undertake once in five years.

He said,

They need to understand what are they fighting for, who are they fighting and what are they fighting for. The Indian National Congress is fighting in Goa for transparency, accountability and rights for the people.

"What are the other political parties fighting for?" he questioned. He added,

BJP is fighting for the kind of corruption that we have seen, but the other political parties need to also introspect and I'm saying so in great respect to their rights to democratically fighting elections, are they strengthening the cause of BJP or are they really in the contest for their own place in the polity of Goa. That question I will leave it to them to decide.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party said that it plans to contest all 40 seats in the Goa assembly elections, while AAP, which fought the 2017 polls, is also in the power game. In the previous polls, Congress emerged as the single largest party by securing 17 seats. However, BJP won 13 seats and formed a government with the support of a few regional parties.

AAP & TMC marginal players in Goa polls: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaran on Monday said that AAP and TMC are marginal players in the 2022 Goa polls and that Congress is best positioned to defeat the Bharatiya Janata party and form the next government in Goa.

"TMC's entry appears to be an imposition from the top that is based in West Bengal. I do not know the TMC's motive in trying to start a unit in Goa by encouraging defections from other parties," he said.

On Arvind Kejriwal's party, Chidambaram said that the AAP tested the waters in 2017 but did not make an impact.