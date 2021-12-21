Election Laws Amendment Bill 2021 Linking Voter ID To Aadhaar Card Passed In Rajya Sabha

In a significant development, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' to link Voter ID with Aadhaar. The bill was cleared by the Upper House even as Opposition members staged a walkout. While presenting the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the 'revolutionary' amendment would help weed out bogus voters. The new law would allow electoral registration officers to seek the UIDAI Aadhaar numbers of those who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

"There are numerous instances of bogus voters. Earlier we did not have any system in place to weed out bogus voters. Only those who make use of fake voters will oppose the Bill. If one is a genuine voter, then there is no need to oppose the Bill. I request that this revolutionary Bill be supported by all members of the House," said the Law Minister.

What does the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill propose?

According to the document uploaded on the Lok Sabha website, the electoral registration officer may also require the Aadhaar number from people who already have their names enrolled the electoral roll "for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency".

"Every person whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number to such authority in such form and manner as may be prescribed, on or before a date to be notified by the Central Government in the Official Gazette," the government said. Government sources have also informed that the linking of the Aadhaar is not mandatory and is voluntary.

On December 20, the Lok Sabha had approved the introduction of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill via voice vote amid vociferous opposition from some MPs. Multiple parliamentarians including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manish Tewari, and Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and BSP MP Ritesh Pandey registered their opposition to the introduction of this legislation on the floor of the House. Congress has claimed that the Aadhaar-electoral roll linkage will lead to mass disenfranchisement.

