'Election Or Coronation?' Quips BJP As Congress Units Rush To Secure Rahul Gandhi's Chair

The BJP doubled down on its attack on Congress after three state units passed resolutions seeking Rahul Gandhi's return as the party's national president. Taking a swipe at Congress' upcoming presidential polls, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla asked, "Why have a drama of election when it’s about Parivar (family) and not performance?"

He also quoted Congress MP Chidambaram, who recently stated that Rahul Gandhi will always have a "pre-eminent place" in the party irrespective of whether he is president. Poonawalla said Congress leaders have themselves exposed how elections are "fake and fabricated not free & fair."

"3 state units have passed resolutions to make Rahul Gandhi President. Chidambaram says 'Cong president or not, Rahul will always have a pre-eminent place in the party.' Why have a drama of election when it’s about parivar not performance? When it’s about coronation not election?" the BJP leader quipped.

He further stated that Cheetahs, which were once extinct, have returned to the country, but internal democracy and elections have been long extinct in Congress.

Congress leaders themselves have exposed how elections are fake, farzi and fabricated not free & fair. Congress won’t even make their electoral rolls available.



Cheetahs are back.. but Internal democracy & internal elections in Congress is extinct since a very long time !! — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 19, 2022

The attack comes amid growing chorus among Congress ranks calling for former president Rahul Gandhi to take back the party reigns. The demands grew louder on Sunday after the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of Gujarat and Chhattisgarh joined Rajasthan in unanimously passing resolutions seeking Gandhi’s return to the helm.

Congress state units, loyalists seek Rahul Gandhi's return

In Gujarat, the resolution was moved by State party chief Jagdish Thakor at an executive meeting and all members supported it. Earlier, in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel moved the resolution in Raipur, which was supported by all the delegates.

On Saturday, the Rajasthan Congress unanimously passed a resolution moved by chief minister Ashok Gehlot - who was considered one of the top contenders for the party president's post.

The nominations for the election of Congress president can be filed between September 24 and September 30 and the polls will be held on October 17.

Notably, state units had passed a similar resolution when Rahul Gandhi was made Congress president in 2017. He resigned after the party’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.