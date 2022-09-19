Last Updated:

'Election Or Coronation?' Quips BJP As Congress Units Rush To Secure Rahul Gandhi's Chair

Amid the growing chorus for Rahul Gandhi's return as Congres chief, the BJP asked, "Why have a drama of election when it’s about Parivar & not performance?"

Written By
Gloria Methri
Rahul Gandhi

Image: PTI


The BJP doubled down on its attack on Congress after three state units passed resolutions seeking Rahul Gandhi's return as the party's national president. Taking a swipe at Congress' upcoming presidential polls, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla asked, "Why have a drama of election when it’s about Parivar (family) and not performance?"

He also quoted Congress MP Chidambaram, who recently stated that Rahul Gandhi will always have a "pre-eminent place" in the party irrespective of whether he is president. Poonawalla said Congress leaders have themselves exposed how elections are "fake and fabricated not free & fair."

"3 state units have passed resolutions to make Rahul Gandhi President. Chidambaram says 'Cong president or not, Rahul will always have a pre-eminent place in the party.' Why have a drama of election when it’s about parivar not performance? When it’s about coronation not election?" the BJP leader quipped. 

He further stated that Cheetahs, which were once extinct, have returned to the country, but internal democracy and elections have been long extinct in Congress.

The attack comes amid growing chorus among Congress ranks calling for former president Rahul Gandhi to take back the party reigns. The demands grew louder on Sunday after the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of Gujarat and Chhattisgarh joined Rajasthan in unanimously passing resolutions seeking Gandhi’s return to the helm.

Congress state units, loyalists seek Rahul Gandhi's return

In Gujarat, the resolution was moved by State party chief Jagdish Thakor at an executive meeting and all members supported it.  Earlier, in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel moved the resolution in Raipur, which was supported by all the delegates. 

On Saturday, the Rajasthan Congress unanimously passed a resolution moved by chief minister Ashok Gehlot - who was considered one of the top contenders for the party president's post.

The nominations for the election of Congress president can be filed between September 24 and September 30 and the polls will be held on October 17. 

Notably, state units had passed a similar resolution when Rahul Gandhi was made Congress president in 2017. He resigned after the party’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

READ | Congress president or not, Rahul Gandhi will always have pre-eminent place in party: Chidambaram
READ | After Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Cong wants Rahul Gandhi to become party president
READ | Congress' Rahul Gandhi dilemma continues as loyalists mount pressure on him to take charge
READ | Desperate attempt to retain Wayanad? BJP mocks 18-day Kerala leg of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra
First Published:
COMMENT