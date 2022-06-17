Election Process Likely To Begin In J&K By End Of 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at a function to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the 'Coronation' of Maharaja Gulab Singh, declared that there could be elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by the end of this year. The leader also addressed the issue of targeted killings in the union territory and asserted that he will not let anyone leave the valley out of fear. Singh claimed that the targeted killings are orchestrated by the neighbouring country as they are not happy to see development in the valley and the country.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We won't allow exodus of our own people. Target killings in J&K include foreign involvement. Our neighbour country is not happy with the development happening in our country."

Election in Jammu and Kashmir could be held this year: Rajnath Singh

Talking about the election in the UT, the Union Minister confirmed that the process of delimitation is now completed in the J&K and the process of elections could commence in the state by the end of this year. Giving details about the seat division after the delimitation he mentioned that the Kashmir region will have 47 seats in Vidhan Sabha whereas the Jammu region will be 43-seat strong.

Rajnath Singh said, "Recently, the delimitation exercise concluded in J&K. Now, Jammu will have 43 seats & Kashmir will have 47 seats in Vidhan Sabha. There's a strong possibility that the electoral process will commence by the end of this year in J&K."

The J&K assembly was dissolved in 2018 and no elections have been held after the BJP fulfilled its age-long promise of abrogating Article 370. It is important to mention after the abrogation, the state was divided into two union territories namely Ladakh and J&K, where Ladakh will be a Centre-controlled UT whereas elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, J&K is currently under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Rajnath Singh speaks on the abrogation of 370 & its benefits

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Rajnath Singh claimed that many developmental programmes in the state were stalled. He further added that the BJP government always wanted to remove this article and they finally did it in 2019. "We fought for 70 years to end do Vidhan do Nishan and lost many of our leaders," he said.

The Defence Minister further claimed that since independence, Jammu and Kashmir did not get enough attention. He highlighted that the state received only ₹17,000 crore in 70 years whereas his government has already invested more than ₹38,000 crore in the union territory.