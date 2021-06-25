Election Process Soon In J&K; No Chance Of Art 370 Reversal: BJP After All-party Meeting

Marking a first since the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with leaders of top Kashmiri political parties - NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party and CPM to bolster political activities in the Union Territory.

Following the all-party meeting, BJP leader and former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said every party representative expressed their views and spoke of their issues with the PM. He said that the election process for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly could take place soon, but ruled out the possible reversal of abrogation of Article 370.

“Every political party representative spoke of their issues. It seems the election process for assembly will happen soon. One should not even think that Article 370 is coming back,” Gupta told the media.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, who also attended the meeting said the Election Commission would conduct the polls as soon as the delimitation commission submits its report. The delimitation commission, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai is working to increase the number of elected representatives in the UT from 107 to 114.

Similar views were expressed by BJP leader Nirmal Singh, who stated that almost all political parties came to a consensus that there should be peace in J&K and a govt should be formed here democratically. According to Singh, PM Modi encouraged all the leaders to work together in peace towards conducting elections.

J&K all-party meet

Apprising the people of the keys discussions that took place on Thursday, Minister of State Jitendra Singh said, “The meeting as held in a cordial environment. All the leaders expressed allegiance to the Constitution of India. The home minister apprised them made about the improved condition and development works in the UT.”

He informed that PM Modi listened to every side, every argument and every suggestion seriously. “He laid special emphasis on two things in the meeting. One, we all have to work together to take democracy to the grassroots in J&K. Second, there should be all-around development in J&K. All the leaders should come together to ensure that progress reaches every community and district of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Speaking to the leaders of J&K, PM Modi outlined the need to focus on the smooth restoration of democracy in UT. He brought to their attention the need to focus on developmental aspects, and as part of the same, talked about the employment of the residents of the valley, especially the youngsters.