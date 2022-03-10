Election Results 2022: Who Will Be The New Chief Ministers Of Punjab, Goa And Manipur?

Following the 2022 General Assembly Election results in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand, indications on the next government have hit the bulletin. Amid never-ending speculations over succeeding Chief Ministers in the aforementioned five states, it is pertinent to note the trajectory of votes that the candidates of the respective political parties have secured.

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa were held between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Thursday in all five states. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up, where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines.

Who will be the new Chief Minister of Punjab?

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), marking its first presence outside of Delhi, looks set to emerge as a clear winner in the border state. While incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stands defeated in Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur, AAP's CM candidate Mann has recorded a landslide win from the Dhuri constituency by over 50,000 votes.

Upon declaration of victory, the Chief Ministerial candidate of AAP said, "Will take the oath as Chief Minister at Bhagat Singh’s birthplace at Khatkar Kalan."

It may be recalled that Kejriwal's poll vows consisted of the commitment to pay optimum reverence to BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, for AAP perceived that the duo's value in the society had diminished over time. Following the declaration of Punjab poll results, Navjot Singh Sidhu is said to tender his resignation as the Punjab Congress president.

Who will be the new Chief Minister of Goa?

"BJP will form the government in Goa; We will take MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak) and independent candidates with us", said incumbent Goa CM Pramod Sawant. The 48-year-old BJP leader has won from the Sanquelim constituency after competing with Dharmesh Saglani of Congress. CM Sawant won the seat with a 47.2% vote share, while Saglani bagged 45.62% of the vote share.

Later, Sawant exuded confidence that his party will form the subsequent government with the support of independent candidates and MGP.

While the party is confident of securing a simple majority, the incumbent CM had said, "We will take MGP and independent candidates with us."

Following the declaration of results, several independent candidates voiced their support to BJP. Independent candidates Manuel Vaz from Cortalim and Alexio Reginaldo from Curtorim extended their support to BJP. Previously, independent candidate Dr Chandrakant Shetye from the Bicholim seat had also announced his support for the ruling BJP.

Also, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has sought an appointment from Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai to stake claim and form his party's government, while the oath-taking is likely to take place on March 14.

Who will be the new Chief Minister of Manipur?

While Bharatiya Janata Party has already crossed the halfway-mark in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, incumbent Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh of BJP registered a thumping victory from the Heingang constituency by a margin of 17,000 votes against his Congress rival P Sharatchandra Singh.

The ruling BJP which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state this time, is leading in 28 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 9 constituencies.

On 13th February, BJP spokesperson and Manipur Assembly elections in-charge for the party Sambit Patra, while addressing an election gathering at Langthabal in Imphal West district, stated that his party would form the next government under the leadership of N Biren Singh.

"Due to his (Biren Singh's) dynamic leadership and good governance, the BJP would get a two-third majority comfortably," Patra had vouched for his party's victory in the 60-member Assembly polls.

However, with BJP is leading on 28 seats, Congress on 9, NPP on 8, NPF on 5 and others on 10 seats, Singh said, "Our national leaders will decide on Manipur CM face. NPP will not be part of an alliance."