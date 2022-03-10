Elections 2022: Amit Shah Thanks Voters For Reposing Faith In BJP After Wins In 4 States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur for reposing their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congratulating Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of the NE region. "This victory is a testament to the same," he added.

On Uttar Pradesh, Shah said that it is a victory of the unshakable faith of the poor and farmers in the welfare schemes of PM Modi. People have voted for CM Yogi Adityanath's corruption-free governance.

"I salute the people of Uttar Pradesh for relentlessly showing their unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in 2014, 2017, 2019 and today 2022," he said.

Shah also said that he is grateful to the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP. "BJP under the leadership of PM

@narendramodi Ji will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations of our sisters and brothers of Goa. Congratulations to

@DrPramodPSawant, @ShetSadanand and our karyakartas."

The Union Minister also thanked the people of Uttarakhand for giving them a chance to serve again. "Devbhoomi has expressed its unwavering faith in the development works and public-welfare policies of the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi," Shah said while congratulating CM Pushkar Dhami.

BJP retains all 4 states on its own

As per EC trends, in UP, Yogi Adityanath has won an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM as SP failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 263 seats, while SP won 135 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

In Uttarakhand, BJP won a consecutive 2nd term in Uttarakhand on Thursday. However, as per the norm, the sitting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his seat Khatima and ex-Congress CM Harish Rawat lost in Lalkuan. BJP has won 47 seats while Congress won only 19 seats and AAP failed to win a single seat.

In Goa, Congress failed to stop BJP from winning a simple majority. BJP has touched the halfway mark by winning 20 seats and will ally with Independents and TMC ally - MGP to form the government. CM Pramod Sawant is set to remain as CM.

In Manipur, BJP has touched the halfway mark winning 30 seats. It has allied with NPF to form a new coalition government, mostly replacing N Biren Singh as CM in spite of a poll win.

Image: PTI