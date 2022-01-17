Elections 2022: Arnab Goswami Shares Key Takeaways From Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll

With less than a month to go for assembly elections in the five states, India’s Election HQ Republic with P-Marq on Monday presented before you the most studied, accurate, and on-point snapshot projection of where the various parties stand at the moment in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from the predictions of Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll has narrowed down the key takeaways-

A hung house cannot be ruled out in Goa and Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party has struck well in both the states- No.1 in Punjab, No.3 in Goa. Also, No.3 in Uttarakhand where the party is in fact quite close.

The splintering of the Opposition votes has been a boon to the BJP in Uttarakhand and Goa, proving the thesis that while the Congress erodes the BJP benefits.

Manipur sees the BJP come back strong with 0 anti-incumbency.

BJP is well over the half-mark in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party doing significantly better (than the 2017 elections) but nowhere close. While the BSP was not able to make a dent, Congress' situation remains largely unchanged.

Methodology for the Opinion Poll

The methodology is random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. We then use a probabilistic model to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share. The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age groups, religion, gender and caste. The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in this election. There is an error margin of 3%.