Elections 2022: Congress' Baghel Says 'BJP Contesting Polls Alongside Central Agencies'

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly elections in five states, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the saffron party is contesting polls alongside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. He further questioned that if all the black money was finished in demonetisation then where it is coming from.

Addressing a public meeting, Baghel said, "Few countries have two extra players apart from playing 11 in their cricket teams. Similarly, BJP is contesting polls but alongside CBI, ED, IT & DRI are also fighting...If all black money was finished in demonetisation, where's all this coming from?"

Baghel's statement comes after a major political row had recently erupted in Congress-ruled Punjab, where the Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids in a crackdown on illegal sand mining operations in the state. As a part of the probe, the ED has raided the premises of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew and took some of his associates into custody.

The Congress has cried foul over the latest raids and seizures worth crores, calling it a political vendetta ahead of elections. Criticising the Centre, Channi had said that the raids were a way of the BJP government's getting back at his government for the fiasco during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Punjab.

'BJP fights polls using Central agencies': Bhupesh Baghel

Over a week ago, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister had made a similar allegation against the BJP, saying that it contests elections with the help of Central investigating agencies just like the Pakistan cricket team includes umpires in the games.

"Whenever elections are around, there are raids in Opposition-ruled states. Why no raids at the UP chief minister's relative's house, or in Uttarakhand, Goa? Like it's said about Pakistan, not 11 but 13 players play the game, including the umpires, same way BJP fights polls with (the help of) Central agencies," Baghel had said.