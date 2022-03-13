Elections 2022: Did AIMIM Hamper SP's Chances In UP? Here's What The Numbers Say

"Samajwadi Party says that I am BJP's agent, Congress says that I am so and so's B-team, One thing is sure, if everyone loves someone it means 'I am Laila and these are all my Majnus'," AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi had said prior to the high-octane Uttar Pradesh Elections.

Countering allegations of enjoying a 'chacha-bathija' (uncle-nephew) bond with the BJP, AIMIM had chosen to contest 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Elections. On March 10, it saw a disappointing result, failing to not only win a single seat but also leading on zero seats during the course of the counting, emerging as a far-third.

The sweeping mandate was in favour of the BJP, whose campaign had been spearheaded by the Modi-Yogi duo, banking heavily on the development done by the party in the last five years, the occasional 80-20 quip and a strong smear campaign against 'mafia'-ridden Akhilesh Yadav's SP.

The UP contest was always pitted as a direct faceoff between BJP and SP; however, numbers show the significant role that the AIMIM has played in the saffron party's victory, serving as a 'Vote Katua'- a party which eats into the share of others.

Did AIMIM hamper SP's chances?

While the BJP+ won a clear mandate of 273 seats, the saffron party itself won seven seats by 200 votes, 23 seats by 500 votes, 49 seats by 1000 votes, and 86 seats by 2000 votes. An analysis of several of these seats has shown that if AIMIM had been out of the picture, its votes would have likely gone in favour of the SP-RLD alliance.

For instance, BJP won Bijnor by getting 97,165 votes -- 1,445 more than the SP-RLD which received 95,720. On this seat, AIMIM got 2,290 votes. Had the party not contested Bijnor, its 2000+ votes could have helped SP-RLD bag the seat.

In Nakur, the BJP polled 1,03,771 votes while SP got 1,03,616. AIMIM got 3,591 votes. In Barabanki's Kursi, the BJP polled 1,18,614 votes as opposed to SP's 1,18,094. AIMIM took away 8,541 votes here.

In Sultanpur, the saffron party won with 92,245 votes while the SP fell short with 90,857. The AIMIM sliced away 5,251 votes here. In Aurai, the AIMIM took away 2,190 votes allowing BJP to win with 93,691 votes while the Samajwadi Party got 92,044 votes. Similar trends were noticed in Shahganj and Firozabad.

UP Elections were held in seven phases between February 10 to March 7. The BJP won 255 seats while its allies Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party won 12 and six seats each. SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats, and its allies RLD and SBSP gained eight and six seats respectively. The Congress was reduced to two seats.

(With agency inputs)