Elections 2022: SP's 'virtual' Rally To BJP's Scooty MLA, Netas Who Broke EC's COVID Rules

With five states going to elections next month, political parties have been trying to make last-ditch attempts to swing voters in their favour. Despite the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission (EC) which have enforced a complete ban on physical election rallies in five poll-bound states including Uttar Pradesh till at least January 22, a pattern of COVID and MCC violations has been observed by politicians. Here is a list of times when party leaders have been pulled up for violating the norms in recent times.

January 15: SP warned over COVID & MCC violation

Around 2,500 unidentified Samajwadi Party workers were booked on Friday for violating the model code of conduct and COVID-19 protocol after they reached the party office in Lucknow in large numbers for a 'virtual' rally. Since the episode is the first reported violation during the current round of polls, SP was directed to follow all the extant guidelines diligently going forward by the EC.

January 16: FIR against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

An FIR was registered against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for violating COVID norms in Noida while participating in a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming UP assembly elections. He was booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Why was the FIR only against me? How will election campaign happen like this? Why was there no FIR against BJP's election campaign in Amroha? EC's biasness is visible at the beginning itself. I will again go to UP, what will we do if not campaign?: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel https://t.co/gRD8kpz8vA pic.twitter.com/OxZzOZqw4Z — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

January 17: FIR against SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia

An FIR was registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for violating COVID-19 protocols after a large number of people gathered to welcome him ahead of his visit to Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday. Majithia was greeted by some 200 supporters on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road.

Punjab | An FIR has been filed against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, after receiving an application from Manjit Kumar, flying squad magistrate, stating violation of #COVID19 norms at Golden Gate by Majithia. Around 200-250 people were gathered there: ADCP City-1, Navjot Singh pic.twitter.com/WP8RijUT4v — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

January 18: BJP MLA booked for organising a program in UP

In UP, BJP's MLA from Chail assembly constituency was booked for allegedly violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and Coronavirus protocols on Tuesday. Sanjay Kumar Gupta had reportedly organised a programme to distribute scooties to 40 girls on January 16 in which huge crowds had gathered, police said.

January 18: SP MLA booked for addressing a rally in UP

Samajwadi Party MLA from Asmoli Pinki Yadav and dozens of people were pulled up and booked for violating the EC's MCC and Coronavirus guidelines. Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra told PTI that Yadav was addressing a crowd of 50-60 people in Atrasi village Monday evening where the participants were neither wearing masks nor maintaining safe distance among themselves.

January 18: Karnataka minister doesn’t wear a mask, brazenly defends it

Amid the Omicron spike in Karnataka, BJP Minister Umesh V Katti on Tuesday was captured without a mask at a public meeting held by the Forest Department in Belagavi. The video showed the Minister roaming maskless with complete disregard for COVID-19 protocols. When asked, he was heard saying that he “didn’t feel like wearing a mask”.

January 18: BJP MLA pulled up for violating home isolation norms

A notice was issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to BJP MLA Krishna Khopde for violating COVID home isolation guidelines. The 3-time MLA from East Nagpur had tested positive on January 13 and was seen at a public event five days later.