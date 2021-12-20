Electoral Reforms Bill To Link Voter ID To Aadhaar Card Passed In Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared 'The Election Laws (Amendment Bill, 2021)' to link Voter ID with Aadhaar. The Bill also seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the UIDAI Aadhaar numbers of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

According to the document uploaded on the Lok Sabha website, the electoral registration officer may also require the Aadhaar number from people who already have their names enrolled the electoral roll "for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency".

"Every person whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number to such authority in such form and manner as may be prescribed, on or before a date to be notified by the Central Government in the Official Gazette," the government said.

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021: List of amendments