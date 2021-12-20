Last Updated:

Electoral Reforms Bill To Link Voter ID To Aadhaar Card Passed In Lok Sabha

To allow the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar number, the Lower House of Parliament on Monday passed the 'The Election Laws (Amendment Bill, 2021)'

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Electoral Reforms Bill

Image: Sansad Tv


The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared 'The Election Laws (Amendment Bill, 2021)' to link Voter ID with Aadhaar. The Bill also seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the UIDAI Aadhaar numbers of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

According to the document uploaded on the Lok Sabha website, the electoral registration officer may also require the Aadhaar number from people who already have their names enrolled the electoral roll "for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency". 

"Every person whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number to such authority in such form and manner as may be prescribed, on or before a date to be notified by the Central Government in the Official Gazette," the government said.

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021: List of amendments

  • Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 has been amended to enable the linking of electoral roll data with Aadhaar to curb the enrolment of multiple enrolments of the same person.
  • Amendment of clause (b) of section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 specifying the  "1st day of January, 1st day of April, 1st day of July and 1st day of October in a calendar year as qualifying dates in relation to the preparation or revision of electoral rolls."
  • Section 20 and section 60 of the RP Act, 1950 amended to substitute the word "wife" with "spouse" to make the statutes gender-neutral.
  • Section 160 of the RP Act, 1951 amended to enable the requisition of premises that are needed or likely to be needed for election process such as polling stations, counting, storage of ballot boxes, voting machine and accommodation for poling and security personnel for such period as notified under section 30 of the aforementioned Act.
Tags: Electoral Reforms Bill, Aadhaar, Lok Sabha
First Published:
