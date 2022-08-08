Electricity Amendment Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Protests; Oppn Slams Centre

Amid massive opposition in the House, the central government on Monday introduced the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha for its consideration and passage.

The bill which allows privatisation of electricity was introduced by Union Power Minister RK Singh and faced strong protests by opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, AAP, TMC, and DMK. While introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha, the Power Minister also informed that it will be sent to a standing committee for a detailed discussion.

Apart from that, he also slammed the opposition parties for staging 'false propaganda' on the bill adding that they are trying to "mislead the people".

Noting that the government has already made suggestions for passing the bill to the parliamentary panel for wider debates, RK Singh asserted that it does not cut any current subsidies that are being given to the farmers and that free power supply to farmers will continue to proceed. "There is no provision in the bill to cut the subsidies", he said.

Further, in reference to the opposition's objections to the inclusion of multiple licences in the bill, he said,

"This provision exists even in the parent law introduced in 2003. They are just making false statements to mislead people", he said further terming it a "pro-people and a pro-farmers bill".

Opposition leaders criticise introduction of Electricity Amendment Bill

Many opposition leaders took to Twitter to slam the introduction of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 in Parliament on Monday calling it "dangerous" for people.

Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while tweeting in Hindi urged the Centre to not bring the law adding that it will lead to more problems in power supply in the country.

"This law is very dangerous. With this, instead of improving the power problem in the country, it will become more serious. People's suffering will increase. Only a few companies will benefit. I appeal to the Center not to bring this in haste", he said.

आज लोक सभा में बिजली संशोधन बिल लाया जा रहा है। ये क़ानून बेहद ख़तरनाक है। इस से देश में बिजली की समस्या सुधरने की बजाय और गंभीर होगी। लोगों की तकलीफ़ें बढ़ेंगी। केवल चंद कंपनियों को फ़ायदा होगा। मेरी केंद्र से अपील है कि इसे जल्दबाज़ी में ना लाया जाए। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 8, 2022

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also oppose the introduction of the bill. Tweeting in Hindi, he said that the "government should not consider the states as puppets".

ਰਾਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਾਂ ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਹਮਲਾ…ਬਿਜਲੀ ਸੋਧ ਬਿਲ 2022… ਇਸ ਬਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ …ਕੇੰਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਠਪੁਤਲੀ ਨਾ ਸਮਝੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੜਾਈ ਲੜਾਂਗੇ ..ਸੜਕ ਤੋਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਤੱਕ .. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 8, 2022

Similarly, Congress while flagging the Centre's previous promise made to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha termed it an "anti-farmer bill". Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "You had earlier promised to the SKM to not bring the bill without discussions".

