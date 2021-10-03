Ellenabad bypoll: Abhay Singh Chautala is INLD candidate

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala, whose resignation in protest against farm laws in January has necessitated the October 30 bypoll for the Ellenabad assembly seat, will be the party candidate for the upcoming election.

The party decided to field Abhay Chautala as its candidate during a Mahapanchayat (grand meet) on Sunday, attended by people from Ellenabad, including farmers, at Nathusari Chopta in Sirsa district.

In another development ahead of the bypoll, Gobind Kanda, brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda, joined the BJP on Sunday.

Gopal Kanda's party is supporting the BJP-JJP government and Gobind is among the probable to be put up by the ruling combine from Ellenabad.

Abhay Chautala, who was his party's lone representative in the 90-member Haryana assembly, had in January resigned as an MLA over the three central farm laws in solidarity with protesting farmers.

He represented Ellenabad, a rural constituency.

“When I had resigned, even then I had sought the opinion of the people of Ellenabad and they had told me that whatever decision I take against these three farm laws they are with me.

“Even now, I had left the decision to the people of Ellenabad. Thousands of people held a Mahapanchayat at Nathusari Chopta, this was not a party programme.

“And they unanimously decided that I should contest again from Ellenabad. Our national president (Om Prakash Chautala) and state president (Nafe Singh Rathi) accepted that decision and announced my candidature,” Abhay told reporters in Ellenabad.

Abhay reiterated that farmers will make the BJP pay a heavy price in the bypolls, for bringing the contentious farm laws.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, BJP's state election committee meeting was held to take stock of preparations for the Ellenabad bypoll.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister M L Khattar, BJP’s state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar, senior leaders Birender Singh, Capt Abhimanyu, BJP MP from Sirsa Sunita Duggal, among others.

“Discussion on seventeen names was held,” Dhankar told reporters after the meeting.

When asked if Gobind Kanda's name is among the probable, Dhankar replied, “definitely it is”.

On farm laws issue, Dhankar said “lies were spread about farm laws that land of farmers will be snatched, mandis won't run, procurement won't be done..but people have realised the reality is opposite”.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are expected to announce their candidates in a day or two.

Bypolls to Ellenabad will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX

