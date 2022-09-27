In an embarrassment for Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, his advisor Jitendra Singh opposed the decision of over 90 Congress MLAs to tender their resignation. The Khetri MLA who is Congress' Jhunjhunu district chief was one of the 6 legislators appointed as an advisor to Gehlot in November 2021 for his role in helping stave off the revolt by Sachin Pilot. In a video statement, Singh made it clear that he would back the Congress high command's CM choice. This is being perceived as a sign of some Gehlot camp members changing tack in wake of the party top brass' displeasure.

The Rajasthan CM's advisor Jitendra Singh said, "I am with the high command irrespective of whom it projects as the CM. I am not in favour of the policy of resignations. I respect the high command. I am with them whatever their decision is."

Ashok Gehlot camp sparks political crisis

On September 23, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election for the Congress president's post. Speaking to the media at the Kochi airport after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he conceded that he had failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. A day later, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was convened at 7 pm on September 25. As Sonia Gandhi asked Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to attend the CLP meeting as observer and AICC Rajasthan in-charge respectively, speculation was rife that a new CM will be elected.

This was in line with the one person-one post resolution adopted at the party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. However, infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They demanded that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters. Kharge and Maken are set to submit a written report in this regard to Congress president Sonia Gandhi by Tuesday.