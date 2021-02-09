Embarrassment For Mehbooba Mufti As PDP MP Lauds Centre's Contribution Towards J&K

Deferring from PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti's stance, the party's outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz lauded the Centre's support for development in Jammu and Kashmir. While Mufti has emerged as a fierce critic of the Centre after being released from detention, Fayaz had a different take in his farewell speech on Tuesday. Due to retire next week, he appreciated the Modi government's schemes including the Ujjwala Yojana.

Highlighting the extent of penetration of this scheme, the PDP MP recalled that multiple Ministers including late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, former Health Minister JP Nadda, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh had always extended support to J&K whenever help was sought from them. In fact, he blamed elements in the Union Territory for any problems that arose. Earlier, PM Modi had also praised his passion towards J&K's progress.

PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz remarked, "We must say what has been done. I have seen it. Whether it is Ujjwala or any other scheme, when I was a chairman of that committee, we would get Rs.5 lakh in a year. Today, our people say that... we got Rs.5 crore. When it comes to gas, our ladies would have to get firewood from the jungle before. Today, there is gas even in their homes. Here Piyush ji is there, Jaitley sahab was here, Nadda sahab was here, Jitendra ji is there, Pradhan ji is there. Whenever we went to them with issues concerning our state, they never said no to us. If there was any problem, it was because of people such as bureucrats sitting in my state. From here, they haven't said no to anything."

Read: Mehbooba Mufti Slams PDP Leader's Arrest, Blames J&K CID For 'terrorizing' Kashmiris

Thank you Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji for your kind words. As I mentioned in my farewell speech, my journey as a ward member to Rajya Sabha Member enlightened me with various intricacies of life. This is how life goes on. I pledge to continue my work for people's good. https://t.co/ArIrXeUC3m — Mir Mohammad Fayaz (@MirMohdFayaz) February 9, 2021

Read: 25 PDP Netas In Key Positions Unhappy; Fearing Split, Mehbooba Mufti Calls Urgent Meeting

Mufti's detention and subsequent problems

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti was detained on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated. Thereafter, she was booked under the Public Safety Act. While she was shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar which was designated as a subsidiary jail by the J&K administration in April, her detention under the PSA was extended on May 5 and July 31. Though her daughter Iltija Mufti had moved the Supreme Court in February 2020 seeking the PDP chief's release, the matter was not listed for many months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, Mufti was released on October 13, 2020, barely a few weeks after the apex court commenced hearing the habeas corpus case.

Subsequently, PDP became a part of the People's Declaration for Gupkar Alliance and she was elected as the vice president of this coalition. However, differences within her party emerged after her categorical assertion that she won't raise the national flag until the restoration of J&K's special status. This led to a flurry of resignations with senior leaders such as Dr.Ramzan Hussain, TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa leaving PDP. Mufti's problems compounded with her party winning only 27 seats in the recently concluded District Development Council polls as opposed to NC's 67 seats and the arrest of PDP youth wing president Waheed Para.

Read: PDP In A Fix Over Gupkar Alliance; Mehbooba Mufti To Chair Core Group Meeting